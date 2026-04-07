Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $42,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.73 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 19,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $1,207,886.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 5,322,469 shares in the company, valued at $336,699,388.94. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $476,853.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 600,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,959,099.74. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,384. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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