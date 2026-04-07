Insider Selling: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $111.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

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Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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