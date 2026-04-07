Benchmark Initiates Coverage on 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:FRMM)

Research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:FRMM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

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180 Life Sciences Trading Down 21.8%

NASDAQ:FRMM opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $174.60.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:FRMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

About 180 Life Sciences

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1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

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