Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $28,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.1%

PWR opened at $554.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $583.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $634.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.