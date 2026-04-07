UBS Group Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $80.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.19.

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Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

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Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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