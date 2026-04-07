Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,595 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $38,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $757.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.80 and a 52-week high of $835.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.56 and a 200 day moving average of $685.51.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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