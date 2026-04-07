Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.
Intercont (Cayman) Trading Down 35.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:NCT opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Intercont has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $219.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intercont (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
About Intercont (Cayman)
Intercont (Cayman), doing business as NetCents Technology Inc, operates a cloud-based payments-as-a-service platform that enables merchants to accept both traditional payment methods—such as credit and debit cards, direct bank transfers—and digital currencies through a single integration. The company’s API-driven solution supports online storefronts, hosted checkout pages and in-store terminals, offering a seamless payment experience for end consumers while simplifying back-end processing for merchants.
Legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands and founded in 2013, NetCents maintains its operational headquarters in Kelowna, British Columbia.
Further Reading
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