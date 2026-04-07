Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Intercont (Cayman) Trading Down 35.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NCT opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Intercont has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $219.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intercont (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Intercont (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Intercont (Cayman), doing business as NetCents Technology Inc, operates a cloud-based payments-as-a-service platform that enables merchants to accept both traditional payment methods—such as credit and debit cards, direct bank transfers—and digital currencies through a single integration. The company’s API-driven solution supports online storefronts, hosted checkout pages and in-store terminals, offering a seamless payment experience for end consumers while simplifying back-end processing for merchants.

Legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands and founded in 2013, NetCents maintains its operational headquarters in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Further Reading

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