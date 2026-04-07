Rathbones Group PLC Has $7.96 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,632 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DexCom by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $110,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,824.40. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore raised DexCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised DexCom from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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