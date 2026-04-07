PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $979,856.43. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 118,811 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,371 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Further Reading

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