Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $203.52

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.5238.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. UBS Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.4%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $165.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $154.90 and a 1-year high of $199.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

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Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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