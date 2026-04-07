Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.1667.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.12). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $266,139.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,298.36. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,801,000.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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