Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.3% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $15,294,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

PLTR opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.50.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.