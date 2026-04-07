Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,612.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cooke Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $186.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $194.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

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