iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded iRadimed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other iRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,090,000. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,750 in the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iRadimed by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 827.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 191.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRadimed Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IRMD opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. iRadimed has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 26.82%.iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRadimed will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

iRadimed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from iRadimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

About iRadimed

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iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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