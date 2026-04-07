Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 6.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Tesla News

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $352.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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