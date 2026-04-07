Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Increased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1,609.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.3%

TXN opened at $199.42 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day moving average is $186.55. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial set a $250.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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