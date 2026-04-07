South Shore Capital Advisors Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,477,404,000 after buying an additional 6,908,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,538,000 after buying an additional 4,244,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,592,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

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Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.31. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

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