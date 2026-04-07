SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) & Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Head to Head Survey

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motorsport Games and SJM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 SJM 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games 61.31% 129.70% 76.36% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Motorsport Games and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and SJM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $11.30 million 1.99 $6.93 million $1.44 2.71 SJM $3.69 billion 0.52 $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SJM.

Summary

Motorsport Games beats SJM on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About SJM

(Get Free Report)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates and manages a hotel; and offers catering, leasing, retail, and related activities. It also provides marketing and promotion, property development preparation, casino operations management, dredging, customer, retail, human resources and project management, shopping mall management, food and beverage, treasury, management, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

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