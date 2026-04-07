Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) and DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Head to Head Survey

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) and DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solgold and DPM Metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solgold N/A N/A -$36.25 million ($0.01) -37.40 DPM Metals $950.48 million 8.65 $369.23 million $1.93 19.22

Analyst Ratings

DPM Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Solgold. Solgold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DPM Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Solgold and DPM Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solgold 0 0 0 0 0.00 DPM Metals 0 2 3 2 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Solgold and DPM Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solgold N/A -26.92% -12.63% DPM Metals 38.85% 23.61% 19.93%

Risk and Volatility

Solgold has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DPM Metals has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DPM Metals beats Solgold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solgold

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SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About DPM Metals

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Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

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