Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,284 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QXO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in QXO by 66.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in QXO by 5.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in QXO by 14.3% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in QXO by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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QXO Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE QXO opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.QXO’s revenue was up 14725.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on QXO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on QXO from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

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QXO Profile

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

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