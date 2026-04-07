Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,064 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,113,000 after acquiring an additional 915,902 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,465,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after acquiring an additional 491,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 764,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 247,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

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Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.6%

BHF stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $60.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHF

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

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