Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF $FLUD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.49% of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000.

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Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (FLUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of broad investment-grade, ultra-short term bonds. FLUD was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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