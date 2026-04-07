Mason & Associates LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Mason & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,476,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,194,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,317,000 after buying an additional 372,519 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,677,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,951,000 after buying an additional 126,497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,513,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,038,000 after buying an additional 124,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,795,000 after buying an additional 173,325 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $265.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.88 and its 200 day moving average is $262.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $281.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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