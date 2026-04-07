Robinhood Asset Management LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $208.20. The firm has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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