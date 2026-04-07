Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares $KORU

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 263.9% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 408.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 55.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 292.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of KORU opened at $302.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65. Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $665.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.73.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

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