Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Stake Lifted by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 5.8% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,191,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,055 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,462,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,898,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,365,000 after acquiring an additional 882,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $178,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PAAS opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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