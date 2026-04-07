Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 5,437 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $146.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 target price on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

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About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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