McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 4.1% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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McKesson Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE MCK opened at $855.97 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.86.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,530. This trade represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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