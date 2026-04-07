Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $322,823,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $11,994,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $14,989,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 452,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,185,571.01. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,404 shares of company stock worth $6,869,400. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.