Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

BATS:EFG opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.