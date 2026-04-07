SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $360.74 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,111,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,216 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 45.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned about 0.89% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $360,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,080.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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