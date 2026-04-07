Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 329.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,263 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $5,236,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5,810.2% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 867,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $162.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of STZ opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.