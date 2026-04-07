Strategy Inc $MSTR is Shariaportfolio Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares during the period. Strategy accounts for 9.6% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,406,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Strategy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,804 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategy by 119.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,593,000 after purchasing an additional 842,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Strategy by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,731,000 after purchasing an additional 504,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Strategy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,778,000 after purchasing an additional 383,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 target price on Strategy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.21.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,938.59. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,128. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,026 and have sold 10,052 shares valued at $1,375,602. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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