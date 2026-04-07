Shariaportfolio Inc. Buys Shares of 11,954 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Vertiv makes up about 0.8% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,715,000 after buying an additional 491,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $258.92 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $282.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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