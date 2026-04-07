Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $45.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $45,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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