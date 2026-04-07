Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes $540,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,856,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,278,000 after buying an additional 2,279,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,615,000 after buying an additional 1,016,919 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,895,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,953,000 after buying an additional 1,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,738,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,466,000 after buying an additional 987,398 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $4,558,971.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,676,574.68. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $569,257.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 336,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

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