Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $262.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 21.2% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $262,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $208.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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