StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 8,205 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 122,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

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Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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