Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,238 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,303,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,338,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,215,000 after purchasing an additional 890,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,128.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 839,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,964,000 after purchasing an additional 771,007 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,612,000 after buying an additional 745,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 60.7% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,251,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,856,000 after buying an additional 472,652 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Freedom Capital lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 159,244 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,321,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,331,289.05. This trade represents a 13.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 385,757 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,153. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Further Reading

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