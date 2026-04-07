Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,186 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 299.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 64.9% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,917.10. The trade was a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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