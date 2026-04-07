Contrasting Carnival (NYSE:CUK) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carnival and Travel + Leisure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $26.98 billion 0.18 $2.76 billion $2.25 11.50 Travel + Leisure $4.02 billion 1.11 $230.00 million $3.41 20.97

Volatility & Risk

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Travel + Leisure. Carnival is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Carnival has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 11.48% 26.92% 6.20% Travel + Leisure 5.74% -47.77% 6.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Carnival and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 1 1 0 2.50 Travel + Leisure 0 3 8 0 2.73

Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $85.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.15%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Carnival.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Travel + Leisure pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Carnival pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travel + Leisure pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Travel + Leisure has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Travel + Leisure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Carnival on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival

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Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments. The NAA segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, P and O Cruises (Australia), Princess and Seabourn. The EA segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P and O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment includes a portfolio of port destinations and other services, all of which are operated for the benefit of cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment represents the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and other operations. The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.

About Travel + Leisure

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Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

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