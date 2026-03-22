Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 2.2% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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