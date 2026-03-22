ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.12 and last traded at $110.3850. Approximately 18,765,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 19,294,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.27.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after buying an additional 446,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.