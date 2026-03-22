Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 19,540 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

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