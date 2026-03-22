BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 71 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

BEO Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73.

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BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Ephrata, a community bank headquartered in Ephrata, Pennsylvania. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses across central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core business activities include accepting retail and commercial deposits, originating residential mortgage loans, and extending commercial real estate and business working capital financing.

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