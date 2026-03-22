Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Shares Down 17.9% – Time to Sell?

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.4350 and last traded at $4.4350. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Temple & Webster Group Trading Down 17.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.

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Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

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Temple & Webster Group is an Australian-based e-commerce retailer specializing in furniture, homewares and décor. The company operates a digital marketplace that connects consumers with a broad network of independent suppliers, designers and manufacturers. Through its online platform, Temple & Webster offers a curated selection of indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, textiles and decorative accessories aimed at both style-conscious homeowners and professional interior designers.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneurs Mark Coulter and Michael Hingley, Temple & Webster has grown rapidly by leveraging a direct-to-consumer model and proprietary technology to streamline the shopping experience.

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