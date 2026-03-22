Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 16.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

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About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

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Dürr Aktiengesellschaft is a German engineering firm specializing in the development and production of automated systems for industrial manufacturing. Its core business centers on paint and final assembly systems, application technology, and digital solutions for surface finishing. The company also offers measuring and process systems, including environmental technology, cleaning plants, and exhaust-air purification systems designed to meet stringent ecological standards.

The company’s product portfolio extends to balancing and assembly technology, as well as fully automated production lines for the automotive industry.

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