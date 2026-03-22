Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $24.2620. Approximately 773,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,066,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 3.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.