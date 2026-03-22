Alpha Teknova Conference: TKNO Targets EBITDA Profit by 2027 as Clinical Solutions Gains Traction

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) outlined its growth strategy and path toward profitability during a company presentation, emphasizing a steady “Lab Essentials” foundation and a higher-growth “Clinical Solutions” segment tied to therapies and diagnostics moving through clinical development.

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2025 results and customer footprint

Management said the company finished 2025 with $40.5 million in revenue, representing 7% growth for the year. The company reported more than 3,000 active customers that purchase products annually, and noted that this base includes large biopharma companies.

Products and end markets

Over the last five years, the company said it expanded beyond discovery reagents to build capabilities to support clinical therapeutics and diagnostics. Management highlightedin 2025, bringing the clinical customer count to. The company said it is now supporting, and thatis tied to

Management described three primary product categories:

Agar plates , used for growing bacteria or fungus in discovery processes and for environmental monitoring in clean rooms.

, used for growing bacteria or fungus in discovery processes and for environmental monitoring in clean rooms. Liquid microbial culture media and supplements , used to feed bacteria in processes such as plasmid manufacturing in bioreactors.

, used to feed bacteria in processes such as plasmid manufacturing in bioreactors. Molecular biology reagents, including buffers and solutions used to purify and manipulate DNA, RNA, proteins, and related workflows across therapeutic and diagnostic markets.

By end market, management said about 50% of business is sold to biopharma customers (including CDMOs, biotech, and large pharma), with more than 1,000 accounts in that segment. The company said tools and diagnostics represents about 30% of the business (roughly 400 accounts). Another 15% comes from a “long tail” including academic, food, and animal health customers. The remaining 5% was described as non-product revenue such as freight, shipping, stability studies, service fees, and expedite fees.

Lab Essentials vs. Clinical Solutions

Teknova said its revenue is disaggregated between Lab Essentials (research-use-only products) and Clinical Solutions (GMP products used in manufacturing therapeutics and diagnostics). Management said Lab Essentials represents about 75% of the business. Within Lab Essentials, about 80% is catalog products held in inventory and typically shipped the next day—equating to roughly 60% of total company revenue. The remainder of Lab Essentials was described as custom research-use-only products, including private labeling for tools and diagnostic customers.

Management said Clinical Solutions represents about 20% of revenue and is mostly custom, with customers providing formulations manufactured by Teknova under GMP conditions. The company characterized Clinical Solutions unit economics as generally better than Lab Essentials, while noting Lab Essentials also carries a healthy margin.

Differentiation: small-batch GMP and fast turnaround

Executives argued the company’s model is designed for frequent, smaller work orders, which they said is increasingly important as newer diagnostic and therapeutic workflows require smaller custom batch sizes (from under 1,000–2,000 liters down to hundreds of liters). Management also highlighted speed, saying some competitors may take 12 to 16 weeks to deliver certain custom formulations, while Teknova can place custom work into production within about a week.

The company attributed these capabilities to:

Dynamic capacity that allows manufacturing resources to shift between catalog inventory production and custom GMP orders.

that allows manufacturing resources to shift between catalog inventory production and custom GMP orders. IT systems built to scale , which management said can support growth up to $200 million in revenue.

, which management said can support growth up to $200 million in revenue. Integrated supply chain supported by the catalog business, enabling rapid scheduling even when the upcoming production mix is uncertain.

supported by the catalog business, enabling rapid scheduling even when the upcoming production mix is uncertain. Decades of know-how to route formulations through appropriate production steps (for example, temperature needs or vessel selection).

Profitability targets, market catalysts, and capital position

Management said it has spent several years building capabilities and recently completed a new GMP production facility. Executives stated that, together with existing facilities, the company believes it can scale to roughly $200 million in revenue with limited additional capital investment.

On operating structure, management said the company reduced headcount by about 50%—from roughly 300 to 150—during a period when biotech funding declined starting in 2022. The company reported a $7 million adjusted EBITDA loss in 2025 and said it expects to turn adjusted EBITDA positive by the end of 2027. Executives tied that milestone to reaching an annualized revenue range of about $52 million to $57 million (roughly $13 million to $14 million per quarter).

Management said incremental revenue carries a high contribution profile, describing a framework in which each additional dollar of revenue yields roughly 70% “drop-through” toward profit. The company also discussed gross margin potential as revenue scales, referencing margins of 27% in 2024 and a subsequent improvement to 33%, along with longer-term targets cited in the presentation.

As catalysts, the company highlighted a $2 million investment—the first in several years after a period of cost reductions—focused on field resources, marketing activities such as trade shows, and lead qualification tools, including an AI-based tool that management said could have more impact in 2027. Executives also discussed the relationship between biotech funding levels and Teknova’s custom biopharma revenue, describing a typical three- to four-quarter lag. Management pointed to strong biotech funding in Q4 2025 and said early indications for Q1 were also strong, though it said the potential upside was not baked into guidance.

In response to questions, management said commercialized therapies would fall under Clinical Solutions because GMP production would be required. The company said it supports five therapies in phase II or phase III and expects to begin supporting at least one commercial therapy sometime in 2027, noting that purchases can increase by about tenfold from late-stage trials to commercial production.

The company said it ended the year with $21 million in cash and liquid securities and has a $5 million unused line of credit, which management said should be sufficient to reach cash flow positive under its organic strategy. Executives also said the company is evaluating potential M&A and collaborations beginning in 2026 or later, including possible product additions and geographic expansion (noting about 95% of revenue currently comes from the U.S.), but emphasized it is not compelled to do deals and would consider them only if they fit valuation and do not push out the timeline to cash flow positive.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc (NASDAQ: TKNO) is a life science tools and reagents company that develops, manufactures and distributes proprietary products to support research, drug discovery and biomanufacturing. Its offerings target academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and diagnostic developers, with a focus on high-purity reagents and optimized workflows designed to accelerate molecular biology and protein science applications.

The company’s portfolio includes molecular biology reagents, cell culture buffers, in vitro translation kits, custom recombinant proteins, high-throughput screening buffers and other specialized formulations.

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