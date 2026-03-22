Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.21 and traded as low as $3.93. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $3.9350, with a volume of 164,439 shares.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.
The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.