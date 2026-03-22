Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.21 and traded as low as $3.93. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $3.9350, with a volume of 164,439 shares.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

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Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.

The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.

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